The BMG CUP Series was formed as a FedEX Cup style points series for amateur golfers. The amateur golf series is made up of three events beginning with the Flagstick Shootout played at Smuggler’s Glen Golf Course, moves to the Flagstick Open at eQuinelle and finishes with the Flagstick BCC Open at Brockville Country Club.

Players must participate in two of the three Series event to be eligible for the season point title and the BMG CUP. In the season opening Flagstick Shootout the field is equal as there are no flights therefore only overall points are awarded. The Flagstick Open and the Flagstick BCC Open are full A,B,C,D flighted events and points are awarded for a players position in the field. This format ensures that players will have an opportunity to win the BMG CUP regardless of their flight.

FLAGSTICK SHOOTOUT

The series starts in the Spring, in late of May at Smuggler’s Glen Golf Course near Gananoque, for the Flagstick Shootout. This invitational event showcases the top amateurs of the region with only 72 spots available for the 36 hole event. Last year saw Brockville native Robert Mustard prevail in a playoff with Eric McRow. Mustard added his name to the trophy, joining past winners Clayton Presant, Allen McGee, Dwight Reinhart, and Joe Matthews. The application for this event targeted at low indexes can be found at www.flagstickshootout.com

FLAGSTICK OPEN

The second BMG Cup Series event of the year comes in late July – players tee it up at the Flagstick Open at eQuinelle. A flighted event targeted at male amateurs with a maximum index of 18, the eQuinelle tournament has proven to be popular with a great golf course and close proximity to Ottawa. The 7,000-yard Darrell Huxham design located in Kemptville, Ontario is known for it’s quality greens and enjoyable layout. Allen McGee won in 2014, joining Rob Knights as a past champion. The registration for the Flagstick Open at eQuinelle can be found at www.flagstickopen.com

FLAGSTICK BCC OPEN

2015 will mark the fourth year that the Flagstick Magazine BCC Open will be played. in 2014 it was Dwight Reinhart that tamed the tricky Brockville Country Club course to become the champion. Played for the Stanley Thompson trophy, a handcrafted work of art that honours the memory of one of Canada’s greatest golf course designers, the BCC Open is open to players with an index of 18 and under. The registration form can be found at www.bccopen.ca