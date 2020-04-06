All The Masters Souvenirs You’ll Ever Want

For more the eight decades The Augusta National Golf Club and The Masters have captured the imagination of the golf world. That’s even the case for this year when the event is postponed.

For those who make the pilgrimage it is imperative that you remind yourself, and your friends, for years to come that you have made the trip to the cathedral in the pines.

Before many golf fans…(I mean, patrons), even step on the golf course their first stop is the gift shop.

We had a look through time at some of the items related to Augusta National Golf Club and The Masters that have been produced through the years and thought we’d share them with you.

Some of them you can still buy while others are lost to time, were made for club members or participants, or, in some cases, were just obscure ideas.

