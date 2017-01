The winds kept blowing in Orlando but it did not keep anyone from getting some golf in.

In this instalment of our 2017 PGA Show VLOG we join our friends at ACCRA Golf Shafts/True Temper Plus for an event at the Orange Tree Golf Club.

While the golf was exciting on the very narrow and well-conditioned course, the camaraderie in the group was even better. We check out some new equipment, met some new friends, and laughed a lot with familiar ones.