Editor’s Desk: Golf News & Notes – Tournaments, Hall of Fame Auction & Charity

Golf Canada Releases Championship Schedule

Golf Canada released their 2019 Championship Schedule last week.

Registration for events is now open and you can find the details at this link.

RBC Scramble of Canada Returns to Cabot

The RBC PGA Scramble of Canada, which recently confirmed the return of title sponsor RBC, has announced that their Finals will once again be played in Cape Breton.

“We are thrilled to be able to host the RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company again in 2019 here at Cabot,” said Andrew Alkenbrack, General Manager of Cabot Links. “Our team thoroughly enjoyed the week, and the fact that the sponsors and competitors liked it enough to make a return visit is the highest compliment. We are really looking forward to welcoming the winning teams from across the country again.”

Canadian Golf Hall of Fame Day Auction

The online Hall of Fame Day auction is being held again to support the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum.

“The monies raised will help build a legacy fund for future projects of the CGHF,” Hall of Fame Committee Chair Sandra Post shared with Flagstick.com in an email. “This is the second year for our online auction which had tremendous success in 2018. Our auction list continues to expand and we will add more items over the next few months.”

The 2019 Hall of Fame Day and the induction of Rod Spittle and Herb Page will take place on June 4th at Hamilton G.C., the Tuesday of the RBC Canadian Open.

To check out the Hall of Fame Day auction visit this link.

ISPS Handa Vic Open

Two Canadians completed all four rounds of play at the ISPS Handa Vic Open over the weekend.

Alena Sharp got her 2019 season started with a tie for 17th place while Anne-Catherine Tanguay finished in a share of 32nd place.

The LPGA continues down under this week with the ISPS Handa Australian Open. The field is expected to include Canadians Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp, Brittany Marchand, Jaclyn Lee, and Anne-Catherine Tanguay.

More info here.

Windsor Championship Announces Charitable Contribution

Last week the Windsor Championship, an event on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, held a press conference to announce the charitable proceeds from their 2018 event.

Tournament organizers presented a cheque to the Hospice of Windsor Essex for an impressive $110,500 generated from the first edition of their event held at the Ambassador Golf Club.

The occasion was also used to reveal that the club will once again play host to the TOUR in 2019 when the Windsor Championship is played on July 1st to 7th, 2019.

Visit www.windsorchampionship.com for more event details.

***

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

Find Us On Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube