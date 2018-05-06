What's New?

Editor’s Desk: The Notebook – Twitter Version

May 6, 2018 Scott MacLeod Editor's Desk 0

Sitting in my own office, looking at my own device screens, it is often easy to get caught up in what I am doing and not what readers are seeing. I doth presume too much.

I had an interesting note from a reader the other day. He shared that while he reads our print magazine, subscribes to our TeeTalk newsletter, and reads our website religiously (Hello, Tony), he is not on social media. His wife is.

Therefore she follows our steady stream of Tweets each week, offering smaller news bites to supplement our bigger stories. Tony says he feels left out but has no interest in joining Twitter. Yes, he can look on our Twitter page online but I want to make this easier for readers like Tony so we’ll try to share the Twitter content more regularly in the Editor’s Desk Notebook.

