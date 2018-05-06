Editor’s Desk: The Notebook – Twitter Version

Sitting in my own office, looking at my own device screens, it is often easy to get caught up in what I am doing and not what readers are seeing. I doth presume too much.

I had an interesting note from a reader the other day. He shared that while he reads our print magazine, subscribes to our TeeTalk newsletter, and reads our website religiously (Hello, Tony), he is not on social media. His wife is.

Therefore she follows our steady stream of Tweets each week, offering smaller news bites to supplement our bigger stories. Tony says he feels left out but has no interest in joining Twitter. Yes, he can look on our Twitter page online but I want to make this easier for readers like Tony so we’ll try to share the Twitter content more regularly in the Editor’s Desk Notebook.

🇨🇦 @SavannahGrewal of Mississauga, ON, winner of the Girls 14-15 division at the 2017 @DriveChipPutt , makes a verbal commitment to attend Clemson University in Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/q4vkFzDTFb — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) May 4, 2018

The @PGATOURCanada adds Osprey Valley Open to 2018 tournament schedule. Popular Toot Course at 54-hole @ospreygolf will be used as host site on July 19-22. pic.twitter.com/5c0a7UDSdm — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) May 3, 2018

Lengthy chat this morning with Ray Tuck, Manager of Pitcher’s Pond Golf Course in Whiteway, Trinity Bay, Newfoundland. Many worked hard to bring golf to their rural area. The result has been immeasurable economic and social impact. Story in days ahead. #CanadianGolfStories pic.twitter.com/LkEQ36v8zx — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) May 3, 2018

Congratulations once again to the 2018 inductees for the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame. In attendance this evening (left) Dave Bunker (right) Warren Crosbie and (center) Lorne Rubenstein Media Award Winner Wayne Redshaw. Terrill Samuel was away at the USGA Four-Ball pic.twitter.com/l7N6u8c9Kh — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) May 3, 2018

Scrolled through a 1980 golf mag. No slight on Hale Irwin but this shows the often useless nature of predictions. Especially in golf. @seveballesteros went on to win 91 times worldwide. 50 alone on @EuropeanTour pic.twitter.com/lpy7ADMfz2 — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) May 1, 2018