European Tour Winning Hearts…and Social Media (Video)

The European Tour has it figured out. To best make use of their social media channels they don’t just sell their brand through overly commercial messages, they show people what they are all about. They show who their members are, and how much they value their fans and followers.

In case you missed it this recent video gained a lot of traction quickly, and for good reason.

It will make you feel like a kid again; admiring heroes and dreaming of a day like little Aaron had. Truly a “Best Day Ever”.