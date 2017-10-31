Five Podcasts To Improve Your Golf IQ (And Entertain You)

As we head towards winter days here in Canada and you consider putting your clubs away for the year, it does not mean you have to fully detach from the game.

One advantage we all have with the prevalence of digital platforms is the accessibility to great information. A growing platform for this are Podcasts which continue to grow in popularity, with a new one seeming to pop up every week. While many will not survive, some are pushing themselves forward due to the quality and frequency of their content.

If you’re new to golf Podcasts, a key element to many of them is golf education. The benefit is that, without hitting a shot, is that you might learn some things that will help your golf score. Either that or maybe you’ll just enjoy the game more.

In that vein, here is a list of five Podcasts that you can look to this off-season to improve your Golf IQ. I’ve listened to many episodes of each one so be assured they deliver the goods and are worth your time.

On the Mark Podcast

Host Mark Immelman, a successful golf teacher and collegiate golf coach, presents some of the brightest minds in golf. The goal is to present information from the most educated people in the industry to lead the listener to real golf improvement.

Find it (links):

On The Web

iTunes

TuneIn

Stitcher

Coach Glass Podcast

Vancouver-based Jason Glass is a sports performance coach with a difference. Noted for his strength work with all manners of rotational athletes including amateur and professional golfers including Canada’s National Team Golf Team. This is no dry academic though, he lives what he preaches and accents his Podcast with plenty of pop cultural references and a heavy helping of humour.

Find it (links):

On The Web

iTunes

The Mindside Project

Dr. Brett McCabe hosts a show that is all about performance. The content is heavily applicable to golf but certainly crosses over in value to other areas of life. Topics focus on getting the most from yourself, whether that relates to sports psychology, nutrition, performance, or simple inspiration.

Find it (links):

On The Web

iTunes

Stitcher

Golf Science Lab

Cordie Walker might be the biggest advocate for golf education you ever come across. Walker has created and aggregated some of the best content in the game today relative to golf research and performance. That carries through to his very well-edited and presented Podcast Series’ that run the gamut from instruction to coaching, psychology, physical performance, and even equipment.

Find it (links):

On The Web

iTunes

Scottish Golf Podcast

We sat in St Andrews a few years ago for a pint with Scottish Golf Podcast founder and host Ru MacDonald and few people are as passionate about golf in his country than him. The 2013 Scotland Golf Young Person of the Year both educates and entertains with his series, showing you the ins and outs of golf travel in his country. He also shares the perspective on veteran travellers and industry experts – all giving you a wide-ranging view.

Find it (links):

On The Web

iTunes