Golf News & Notes: Eastern Ontario Edition

Ottawa/Ottawa Valley

The Ottawa Salvation Army Charity Golf Tournament will return for 2019. This year’s event will take place at the Hylands Golf Club on June 24th and organizers say more details will be available soon. Keep an eye on their website for information.

The eQuinelle Golf Club was recently part of an awards ceremony for the Ottawa Home Builders Sales and Marketing Awards. eQ Homes won an award for Best Builder Sales Centre; their sales centre is combined with the golf club’s pro shop for maximum impact. Congratulations to them.

One Capital Management, under the guidance of Pete Landry, Executive Director of One Capital Advanced Planning, has extended their sponsorship agreement with the Play Junior Golf Tour (PJGT). The wealth management firm will continue to sponsor the tour’s “Season Long Race” for the One Capital Cup.

The Golf Quebec and Golf Ontario Provincial Golf Tournament Schedules have been released. Among the highlights of the Golf Quebec calendar is Rideau View Golf Club hosting the Alexander of Tunis Tournament (July 4/5), Hawkesbury G&CC hosting the Quebec Junior Open (May 4/5), and Rockland GC hosting the Quebec Provincial Junior Boys Championship on July 28-August 1. For Golf Ontario, the Brockville CC will host the Junior Boys’ Spring Classic on May 18-20, while Cataraqui G&CC has become the home of the Ontario Women’s Match Play in conjunction with the Eastern Provinces Championship; that will take place on June 16-17. The club will also host the OCAA Championship on September 30-October 2. Black Bear Ridge GC in Belleville will welcome the Ontario Women’s Mid-Am and Senior Championship on July 8-11.

The Lombard Glen Golf Club will start the season with a new name and new owners. Partners Gordon Weiske and Joe Lopes are billing the Rolling Greens as the first “cannabis-friendly” golf course in Canada. They officially start as the operators on April 1st with the guidance of previous owners Dave and Jean Sherman as consultants. We’ll have more on this story soon.



Kingston/Quinte

The Rivendell Golf Club in Verona, Ontario has hired a new Manager to replace the recently retired Jim Lansdell. Mike Dillon, the former manager at the Amherstview Golf Club, will fulfill the role.

Picton, Ontario native Casey Ward was recently awarded the Moe Norman Candidate for Membership of the Year by the PGA of Canada. Ward, who is an assistant professional at the Credit Valley Golf & Country Club (Mississauga, ON), was honoured at a ceremony at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando