If The King Is Your Thing…Arnold Palmer Items Up For Auction

Few golfers made as much of an emotional connections with fans as Arnold Palmer. Now those who adored “The King”, a winner of 62 PGA TOUR titles who passed away last year, will get a chance to purchase a trio of items closely associated with him later this month.

A painting of the sports legend, as well as a pair of his golf golf shoes, and a unique poster signed by him, will be part of an auction of sports items by Heritage Auctions’ Platinum Sports Collectible Auction later this month.

The auction, which can be found here: Heritage Auctions’ Platinum Night Sports Collectibles Catalog Auction will be conducted on Feb. 25-26.

The most valued item, which it has been estimated will sell in the (USD) $100,000 range is a 1974 painting of Palmer by the legendary LeRoy Neiman. Painted in the year that Palmer was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, the vibrant art work was also used as cover art for the April 1974 issue of Golf Digest. The 23 1/2 inch by 13 1/2 inch work is signed by the artist in the lower right hand corner.

In 1958 Arnold Palmer held off Sam Snead and many other top players to win his first of four Green Jackets at the Masters.

During the win he wore a pair of back and white wingtip FootJoy shoes. He would eventually give those shoes to his personal pilot in the 1960’s. They would be passed on to the pilot’s son, who reunited the shoes with Palmer in 2004 when the pro from Latrobe signed them and added “1958 Masters” under his signature. It has been estimated that the bidding for the pair – 1958 Arnold Palmer Masters Tournament-Worn and Signed Golf Shoes will reach the (USD) $15,000 range.

The final Arnold Palmer-affiliated item up for grabs in the auction is a signed 1995 poster that depicts all of the U.S. captains since 1927. The poster, of which only 38 were made, measures out at 24 by 30 inches and was also signed by Lanny Wadkins, Snead, Jack Burke, Jr., Byron Nelson, Jay Hebert, Dow Finsterwald, Billy Casper, Dave Marr, Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Raymond Floyd, Dave Stockton and Tom Watson. The auction houses estimate it will bring a bid of around (USD) $4,000.

To see all the items you can visit this link.