Life On The Mini Tours – The Uncomfortable and Costly Road To Success (Link & Video)

When most people think of life as a professional golfer, often their picture is skewed by the glamour of the PGA Tour and the multi-million dollars purses, fame, and lifestyle that seems to be involved for the players at that level.

To get there though, it can be a circuitous route involving far less glamour.

To read about Canadian Riley Fleming’s experiences check out this story by Cam Tucker in The Province¬†that may make your skin crawl.

And for insight on the financial side of things, have a watch of the latest Vlog by another Canadian player, Andrew Jensen.