Life On The Mini Tours – The Uncomfortable and Costly Road To Success (Link & Video)

When most people think of life as a professional golfer, often their picture is skewed by the glamour of the PGA Tour and the multi-million dollars purses, fame, and lifestyle that seems to be involved for the players at that level.

To get there though, it can be a circuitous route involving far less glamour.

To read about Canadian Riley Fleming’s experiences check out this story by Cam Tucker in The Province that may make your skin crawl.

And for insight on the financial side of things, have a watch of the latest Vlog by another Canadian player, Andrew Jensen.