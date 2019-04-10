Editor’s Picks: The Masters

Arguably, choosing a potential winner for The Masters should be the easiest feat in major professional golf. With just 87 players in the field, there are fewer to choose from, for starters.

But, in some sense, it is the hardest pick in golf. The favored front-runner rarely comes through and it’s been almost 3/4 of a year since the last men’s major championship.

That said, without a ton of logic behind it, here are five players I will be watching to win this week at Augusta National Golf Club, along with their pre-championship press conferences.

Rickie Fowler

Is Rickie ready? I think so. In fact, I named him as my favourite on this week’s TeeTalk Podcast. (Episode 9)

Last year Fowler had four rounds of par or better on his way to his best finish, a 2nd place to Patrick Reed by just a stroke.

He has won already this year (at Phoenix) and a player with a great putting stroke can always contend at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy

I mean, how can you not given his recent performance during a win at The Players Championship and his skill set alone?

He’s seeking to complete a career Grand Slam so he has motivation, seems to be in a good frame of mind, and his game is sharp.

He record at Augusta National is also not too shabby; he has five consecutive top-ten finishes heading into this year.

Tiger Woods

It’s Augusta and Tiger is winning again. How could you not be drawn to the 4-time winner? He also has 13 top-ten finishes in 21 appearances and even Brooks Koepka mentioned this week that he expects Tiger to contend.

At #12 in the official world golf rankings, he is the highest ranked past champion in the field.

Dustin Johnson

No holes at Augusta National impact the final score at The Masters than #13 and #15 and as we all know, Dustin kills the game on the par fives.

He is now 20 wins deep into his PGA TOUR career and is leaning hard on three consectuive top-ten Masters finishes headed into this year.

Francesco Molinari

This is a dark horse pick given he has just one top-20 finish (a T-19 in 2012) in seven Masters appearances but I truly believe he is a reborn player.

In recent times he has improved his driving distance while maintaining his extreme accuracy. A firmer course would help him thrive more but nobody can dispute that he has become a world-class putter.

He also won The Open in 2018 so he knows what it takes to win a major. He is coming off a win just a few weeks ago at Bay Hill.