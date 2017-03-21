Mr. 58 Jim Furyk Gets His Own Rap Song

If you’re not familiar with Fried Eggs Golf, you should be.

The YouTube Channel featuring regular golf Vlogs has some really fun content. On occasion, music is heavily involved.

Fried Eggs Golf host Randy Smith, also known by his rap name, or R-Rabbit, (actually a golf retail worker in Indiana by day), recently had a phone conversation with PGA TOUR player Jim Furyk during a Callaway Golf promotion. It resulted in a request from Furyk to Randy for a rap song about his historic round of 58 recorded at the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Well…R-Rabbit delivered.

Love or hate it musically, it’s fun golf-related content.

Well done to “R-Rabbit” and “Q-Tee”.