News & Notes – Henderson & Hadwin Have Strong Weeks, PING Unveils G410 Products

It was an enthralling Sunday for Canadian golf fans as two golfers from the north contended for titles in their various tours. Unfortunately a victory was not to be and we’ll need to keep waiting that next Canadian win on the LPGA or PGA TOUR.

***

In Buena Vista, Florida, Brooke Henderson was just a stroke back of the lead to start the final round at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. A little under the weather, the Smiths Falls pro also fought her putting on her way to a final round 76. She did tie for 6th place but obviously there was some disappointment given that she was seeking a record-tying 8th major tour win. She’ll have to wait to join Sandra Post, Mike Weir, and George Knudson as an 8-time winner.

The LPGA TOUR resumes in Australia in couple weeks. This week Brooke and her sister/caddy Brittany are scheduled to make an appearance at the PGA Merchandise Show for sponsor PING.

***

Adam Hadwin’s attempt at a second PGA TOUR win came down to the last hole of the Desert Classic in La Quinta, California.

The Abbotsford, British Columbia native was holding a lead as he headed into the back nine on Sunday but he could not hold off the advances of veteran Phil Mickelson, and up and comer Adam Long.

The trio was locked in a tie as they came down the last few holes of the championship. It was only broken whenLong sank a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to earn his first PGA TOUR victory.

Hadwin shared second place with Mickelson, pushing him over $1,000,000 in season earnings and into 13th place in the FedEx Cup Points.

Fellow B.C. golfer Roger Sloan had his best PGA TOUR finish to date, a share of 12th place while Surrey, B.C.’s Adam Svensson tied for 18th.

***

With the PGA Merchandise Show upon us, today PING revealed their 410 line of new products, including drivers, fairways, hybrid, crossovers, and irons.

We’ll share photos of the products below and will look to pass on more feedback after we test the products this week.

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

