News & Notes – Random Golf Thoughts For The Week

Kipper Kashes In

What a difference a week makes…in the life of a caddy as well. Kip Henley, former Golf Channel Big Break contestant and one of the most popular loopers on Twitter, completed a contrast in good fortune this past Sunday at The RSM Classic. He was on the bag for Austin Cook who won his first PGA TOUR event. Cook earned his way into exclusive events like the 2018 Tournament of Championship and The Masters as part of the benefits.

Kip earned a pocketful of cash.

Seven days earlier Henley was sharing (not complaining) on Twitter that the trip to Mexico for the Mayakoba Classic (where Cook tied for 50th) netted him under $400 after expenses.

Open Qualifying Is, Well, Open

The road to The 147th Open at Carnoustie will begin at the Emirates Australian Open this week, the first of 15 events in ten countries that will make up The Open Qualifying Series for 2018.

The Emirates Australian Open, which is being played from 23-26 November at The Australian in Sydney, will be the first opportunity for players to secure their place at Carnoustie next year. The leading three players, who finish in the top ten and ties and who are not already exempt, will qualify for The Open at the renowned Angus links from 15-22 July 2018.

Canada’s Mike Weir is among the Sponsor’s Invites in Sydney.

Port Hope Adding More Lakeside Golf

We’ve yet to hear more details from them (although we did ask) but it appears the Port Hope Golf & Country Club (Ontario) is looking to add more holes along Lake Ontario. The club featured a drawing of the proposed holes in a recent social media post. The image featured seven new holes to be placed on property southwest of the current course routing – all overlooking the lake and tucked between the water and the rail line that runs through the course.

Team Ontario Named For Special Olympics Summer Games

Team Ontario recently named their teams for the 2018 Special Olympics Summer Games that will take place in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Among the athletes are: B.J. Hall (Milton) Jack Houlahan (Milton) Jason Scorcia (Caledon) Jonathan PJ Bolger (Port Colborne) Kyle Koopman (Hamilton) Kyle Spearing (LaSalle/Windsor) Mandy Demerse (North Bay) Michael Hitchcock (Stratford) Michael James (Caledon) Philip Davis (Hamilton) Rick Buck (Tillsonburg) and Tess Trojan (St. Catharines)

PGA of Canada member Glenn Cundari (North Bay) will be the Mission Staff/Head Coach, while the other coaches will be: Adam Scorcia (Caledon) Cory LaJeunesse (LaSalle-Windsor) Edward Koopman (Hamilton) Gary Geddes (London) Michelle Cundari (North Bay) Mike Trojan (St. Catharines) Mitch Houlahan (Milton) Patricia Hall (Milton) Rick Buck (Tillsonburg), Stan Smith (Bolton) and Sheila Bolger (Port Colborne).

Man, You’re Playing Some Golf!

Our recent web poll proved that some of you played a good amount of golf in 2017. Of course, if you visit Flagstick.com you are likely an avid player and the poll proved that. 26.84% of those responding said they played 41-60 rounds of golf this year while 45.46% said they played 61 games or more. Great to see.

Canadian Military Golfers Get Worldly

Canadian military members travelled to Sri Lanka last week for the 11th World Military Golf Championships. The Eagle’s Golf Links China Bay hosted the championship which concluded on November 17th. Teams from the United States won both the women’s and men’s competitions.

The Team Canada women (Captain Mary Cameron Kelly, Major Jennifer Jones, Sergeant Denise Gaudet) took 4th place overall. The Canadian men’s team (Sergeant Micheal Boozan, Sergeant Tom Cameron, Master Corporal Stirling Swansburg, Lieutenant Commander Terry Moore, Lieutenant Paul Ridyard, Major Wayne O Donnel) had to settle for 5th place.

Titleist Opens The Doors

Monday, November 20th was Day 1 for a new consumer experience being offered by golf ball manufacturer, Titleist. The company has opened the doors to Titleist Ball Plant 3 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to members of “Team Titleist” for a tour that showcases the making of their Titleist ProV1 and ProV1x golf balls.

“The history of Titleist is one of hardworking, passionate people dedicated to making the best golf balls in the world and helping golfers play their best,” said Mary Lou Bohn, President Titleist Golf Balls. “At Ball Plant 3 alone, we have more than 450 associates with an average tenure of over 20 years ensuring that our precision manufacturing process delivers unmatched consistency from ball to ball. We’re excited to take our most loyal brand fans behind the curtain and reinforce why they can trust their game to us on every shot.”

Registration for the Titleist Golf Ball Experience is now open at www.titleist.ca/TourBP3​​.

Silverman Climbing

Canadian Ben Silverman is on the rise on the golf world. He held the 1211th spot in the World Golf Rankings at the end of 2016. On Monday, after earning his second top ten finish of his PGA TOUR career on Sunday, he rose to 237th position. He is now the 6th highest ranked Canadian. You can see the latest Canadian rankings at this link.