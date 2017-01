Each year the world of golf meets up at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando.

Held each January, this industry event brings together more than 40,000 members of the golf business community to see new products, exchange ideas, and learn about the latest innovations in the game.

I have been fortunate to attend this show for many years, in fact, 2017 will mark my 25th time being a part of it.

To mark the occasion I thought I would take you along for the trip with a personal Vlog.