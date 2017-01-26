PGA Merchandise Show VLOG Day 5 – Get On The Floor

It was finally time to hit the trade show floor on Wednesday at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando.

On top of eight appointments and many, many interviews (either recorded on audio or video for future use) we mixed in visits to various booths and captured the overall scene at the Orange Country Convention Centre.

While the show appears a little thinner than in past years, there was more than enough to capture our attention. From the start of the day and word that Tiger Woods had signed an equipment deal with Tiger Woods, through to spending time with the legendary Bob Vokey for a little wedge and Canada talk, it was a full one.

Check out some of the scenes in our Day 5 Blog: