Finally, it’s over. A busy week in Orlando for the PGA Merchandise Show has come to a close with our final day touring the show floor.

Many laps of Orange County Convention Center were recorded this week and our final day on the show floor was no exception.

Thanks to everyone for their comments and mentions of the VLOGS this week. We have enjoyed bringing you our inside look and appreciate your viewership.

We’re looking forward to bringing you more video content throughout 2017.