The Masters Final Rounds – Now Available On YouTube

With just weeks to go before the start of The Masters for 2018, the tournament has provided yet another gift to golf fans.

The tournament YouTube channel now features all the final round broadcasts from 1968 to present. It makes for compelling and nostalgic viewing. I know I will be glued to my smart devices for the next few weeks, reliving so many glorious golf moments.

For Canadian golf fans few are better than The Masters that took place fifteen years ago when a slim left handed kid from Bright’s Grove, Ontario propelled himself permanently into golf lore with a gritty playoff triumph.

It’s a great final round to start with for your Masters YouTube viewing party…