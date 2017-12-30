2017 – A Year In Review Discussion (Video)

2017 was another remarkable year in golf. Both from a Canadian and Worldwide perspective.

Flagstick Editor Scott MacLeod recently linked up with contributor Rich McLean to discuss the season that just passed, some of its more notable moments and stories, and a few thoughts on what we might see for 2018.

They talked about the professional and amateur game, equipment, and even a bit about the weather.

Apologies in advance for the video issues on one end of the transmission. Nobody needs to see Mr. MacLeod in hi-definition anyways…