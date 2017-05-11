Brooke Henderson 2017 Kevin Haime Kids To The Course Classic Clinic (Video)

Cool weather kept Brooke Henderson from hitting golf balls for longer on Tuesday at ClubLink’s Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin. Ontario but it was more than enough to entertain the crowd.

As kids from the Kevin Haime Junior Golf Initiative looked on in awe, the LPGA major champion struck balls for about fifteen minutes off the 10th tee as sister/caddy Brittany Henderson provided commentary alongside host Kevin Haime. The Henderson sisters were fresh off a visit to Mexico where Brooke finished tied for 9th in the Lorena Ochoa Invitational.

The day, which included a charity tournament and auction afterwards, raised more than $51,000 for the Junior Golf Initiative. In ten years the program has purchased more than 600 memberships for junior golfers in the National Capital Region and donated to a wide range of golf and non-golf causes.

Here is the full-length video from this year’s clinic.