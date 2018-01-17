Fun With Flagstick – Podcast #1 / 2018

With preparations underway for the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show, we had a little less time for video editing this week. As a result we bring you the first “Fun With Flagstick” this year not as a Vlog, but as a podcast.

Once again Scott MacLeod of Flagstick is joined by Rules aficionado Rich McLean to discuss the latest happenings in golf. They touch on the Sony Open, Brooke Henderson and her play at the Diamond Resorts Invitationals, recent success by Canadians in the amateur ranks, and some of the latest golf equipment that has been released.

Press play and enjoy…