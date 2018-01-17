What's New?

Fun With Flagstick – Podcast #1 / 2018

January 17, 2018 Scott MacLeod Features 0

With preparations underway for the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show, we had a little less time for video editing this week. As a result we bring you the first “Fun With Flagstick” this year not as a Vlog, but as a podcast.

Once again Scott MacLeod of Flagstick is joined by Rules aficionado Rich McLean to discuss the latest happenings in golf. They touch on the Sony Open, Brooke Henderson and her play at the Diamond Resorts Invitationals, recent success by Canadians in the amateur ranks, and some of the latest golf equipment that has been released.

Press play and enjoy…

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.