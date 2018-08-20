Fun Formats – Lose A Hole…Lose A Club (Video w/ Andrew Jensen)

One question we often receive is advice about games to play on the golf course. There are thousands but until usually until you play them it is hard to fully appreciate how they work. Well, here is a solution to that for one format.

Ottawa’s Andrew Jensen continues to pump out well-produced content on his YouTube channel (find it here) and his latest video highlights a trying format that is sure to create some laughter among opponents while testing your skills.

“Lose a Hole…Lose a Club” pits Jensen against fellow pro Ben Groome and the results are, well, entertaining to say the least. You may want to try this format with your friends. Then again, after you see the results on this video, you may be scared off.

See for yourself…