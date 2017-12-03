Fun With Flagstick (Vlog) Edition #1 – Tiger, Golf Balls, and Twitter Feuds

Readers have asked for more video content and we’re working on it for 2018. This week we have the debut of a new Vlog/Interview show we call “Fun With Flagstick.” Each episode will tackle timely issues with the commentary of Scott MacLeod, Flagstick Editor and PGA Professional, and Rich McLean, amateur golfer and Level 4 Golf Canada Rules official.

This first show has the pair discussing the return of Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge, the heated discussion about possible changes in the golf balls, the Twitter feud between Brandel Chamblee and Jason Dufner (among others), and some Beer chatter.

Enjoy…