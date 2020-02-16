Why Kids Should Be Introduced to the Game of Golf

By Adam Baylis, PGA of Canada

I grew up learning the game at the Chedoke Golf Course in Hamilton, Ontario and it was truly the best experience growing up as a kid. A friend and I played every day. We use to get dropped off at the top of the mountain brow and walked 30 minutes down the stairs directly to the golf club, lugging our golf bags and wearing our spikes and we loved every minute of it. We always rushed down as we wanted to get on the golf course as soon as possible and golf as many holes as we could.

Golf taught me a tremendous amount, not only about sportsmanship, but how to treat people in a respectful way.

My friend and I played golf in the era right before Tiger Woods so needless to say, we were surrounded by adults almost every day. We needed to learn to be respectful to others in order for us to be welcomed and have access to the tee. But we learnt a lot and here are my thoughts on why kids should be introduced to the game:

Teaches Proper Manners and How to be Respectful

Being around adults as a junior at a golf course can be intimidating. I learned quickly that you have to be respectful to adults which in turn, made me realize that it is beneficial to be respectful to everyone. To this day, I take pride in having proper manners and learned this on the golf course. Treating people with respect is something that kids need to learn at a young age and there is no better place to learn this than at a golf facility.

Participating in an Outdoor Activity in an Electronic World

With technology in this era, it is so easy to get distracted with games, iPads, etc. Golf is a great way to get the kids in the outdoors for most part of the day. A lot of my time growing up, I was outside from dawn till dusk and loved every minute of it. I didn’t need video games or television to keep entertained.

Honesty and Integrity

Golf is a sport where to be successful, you must be honest with yourself. There are not many sports I know of where the competitor calls a penalty against themselves….and I’ve seen this happen a lot through my career. By learning to be honest with my game, it helped me with other aspects of my life from school, family, other sports and my career.

Provides a Safe and Healthy Environment

There are so many things to do during the summer months and I know my parents were more than thrilled that I spent all of my time at the golf course. It was tough to get in trouble there! All I wanted to do was golf and get better. I kept active and was out in the fresh air. Better than hanging around a mall or sitting on a couch watching TV or playing video games eating junk food all summer long.

Let’s grow the game and get kids on the course!

– Adam Baylis, PGA of Canada

Adam Baylis @abayliscpga is the General Manager at Southbrook G&CC. He has worked in the golf industry for 20+ years as a golf professional from Private to Semi Private Golf Clubs but has a true passion for growing the game and junior golf development in Ontario. A proud PGA of Canada Professional, Member of the Canadian Society of Club Managers and Graduate of the Professional Golf Management Program at Niagara College.