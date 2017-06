We caught up with Ottawa’s own Grace St-Germain last week during the Team Canada Media Day at the Royal Montreal Golf Club. After spending time with the National Development Team, Grace is now a member of the National Team.

On a breezy morning, the 18 year-old spent some time with Flagstick.com to talk about her college season, what she is working on in her game, and the opportunity to play in her first LPGA Tour event this week as the Manulife Classic Award Winner.