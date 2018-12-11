What's New?

The 2018 Winners of the Flagstick Reader’s Choice Awards

December 10, 2018 Scott MacLeod Features 0

Hole #7, eQuinelle Golf Club (Photo: Scott MacLeod, Flagstick)

It’s taken some time to tabulate all the votes, but the task is finally complete.

The winners of the 2018 Flagstick Reader’s Choice Awards are ready to be revealed.

For more than two decades the awards have signified the pinnacle of success for golf in the National Capital Region, the Ottawa Valley, and Eastern Ontario.

The winners are decided strictly by you, the readers, through a year-long voting process. The results is the ultimate in consumer feedback – the favourites as chosen by thousands of golfers within the region, one of the richest in Canadian golf.

Click the link to read all the 2018 Flagstick Reader’s Choice Award Winners. 

