The New Rulebook Is Coming! The New Rulebook Is Coming! – Part 1

Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls! Starting in January of 2019, the game of golf will become easier… to understand.

As you may already know, the largest overhaul of golf’s vaunted (and sometimes cursed) rulebook has been taking place over the last five years or so. Every single rule, clause, note, font, paper stock and binding has been deconstructed, inspected, and basically gutted. The result will be a total overhaul of the rules we’ve been using for many, many years now. The basic principles of the game will remain. Clubs, balls, strokes, etc. But, the way we use the rules starting next year will be largely different.

This project was undertaken largely from input by average golfers, like ourselves, and the aim was to make our game more fun, faster, and easier to play.

The final edition of the 2019 Rules should be available sometime in March 2018, and there’s been a working draft available to all to see online for the better part of the last year.

My goal is to help introduce you, over the next few editions of Flagstick, to some of the major changes for 2019, so we can be ready to go when the new year hits (once the snow melts, of course).

The first major change that we’ll see is in the actual number of rules. It’s been pared down from the current 34, to a more manageable 24. Nothing’s really been removed so much as it’s been streamlined, and a lot of duplication removed. The next major change is in the language used. There’s been a real focus on getting away from the “legalese” that puts many of us to sleep, and toward a more plain-spoken “everyday” language that we all use. Not an easy task, I might say.

Here’s a few of my Greatest Hits to get us rolling…

1. Searching for a lost ball: As far back as I can remember, we’ve always had 5 minutes to search for a missing ball. Well, that number has been reduced to 3 minutes as of next year. This is by far one of my favourite changes, and one that I’ve been talking about forever. 5 minutes doesn’t seem like a long time, until you’re the one that’s counting it. And in my experience, 3 minutes generally seems to be the sort of “break even” point where either most balls are found, or players just stop caring. Thumbs up from me.

2. Dropping the ball: Before 2019 – Stand up straight, hold your arm straight out at shoulder height, not above shoulder height, not below shoulder height, and release. The major problem with this method is that a player of 6’ 5” was at a disadvantage to a player who was 5’ 5”. I know, I know, being tall sucks soooo much (rolling eyes emoji). After 2018 – Who cares how tall you are? You can drop the ball from any height you want. Even an inch (2.54 cm) off the ground. As long as the ball is airborne from the time it leaves your hand until the time it hits the ground, go nuts! *Some restrictions apply.

3. Spike marks, who needs ‘em?: Remember back in the old days when you could fix a pitch mark on the green, and that was pretty much it? Well now, you still can! AND you can also now fix spike marks, general shoe damage, dents from clubs or the flagstick (basically anything player-made) as well as animal tracks BEFORE you putt! How cool is that? Putting is hard enough already, so now it will be a little bit easier. *Some assembly required.

4. We’d better stock up on red paint: Previously, red paint was reserved exclusively for marking Lateral Water Hazards, and Rules Official’s clothing. In 2019, I’m gonna have to buy some coveralls because we’ll be able to spray the stuff virtually anywhere on the course. Paint-A-Palooza! Committees will be able to designate any number of Penalty Areas (Ooh, new terms. We’ll talk about these later) for lateral relief. So not just Lateral Water Hazards, but Water Hazards where yellow paint may have been used, and even tree lines! *Batteries not included.

Wow, that’s a lot of changes! And there are many more to come. I’ll cover more of them in upcoming issues. Stay tuned!

/ Rich McLean

Rich McLean is Golf Canada Level 4 Referee from Kanata, Ontario. He calls himself “a lifelong player, and fan of this great game.” You can find him on Twitter, @LobWedge.

“Golf has given me so much joy, and this is my small way of giving back. Have fun. Play smart. Play well.”