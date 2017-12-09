Fun With Flagstick #2 (Video) – Tiger, QBE Shootout, Mike Weir, RBC Canadian Open, and More

Is Mike Weir back? That’s just part of our talk this week in another edition of our video series – Fun With Flagstick, is in the books.

This week Flagstick.com Editor Scott MacLeod and contributor Rich McLean (Golf Canada Level 4 Rules Official) chatted about the recent play of Tiger Woods and Mike Weir, the QBE Shootout, ways to enhance the RBC Canadian Open, new golf equipment on the market and on the horizon, and the use of compass during a round of golf.

Enjoy, be sure to reply with any comments, and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of our video content.