Designing Women – Alice Dye & Jan Bel Jan Showcased By USGA

If you’ve been fortunate to play the 13th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links or the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, you’ve witnessed the work of Alice Dye. And if you’ve played any course built by Tom Fazio in the last thirty years you have Jan Bel Jan to thank.

The two pioneering golf course architects were recently highlighted by the United States Golf Association in a short video.

It is worth a watch. We just wish there was longer version of it to show the true depth of their contributions.

“Gender doesn’t matter. Having the vision matters,” – Jan Bel Jan