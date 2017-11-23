GolfNorth Adds The Oaks of St. George Golf Club To Operation

A expected at this time of year, multi-course operator GolfNorth is looking for ways to expand their operations and the latest addition to their fold was announced earlier today.

They revealed at effective one week ago, November 17h, they had reached embarked on a lease agreement to operate The Oaks of St. George Golf Club in Brant, Ontario.

The club, founded on the former hobby horse farm of Dr. A.J. Finalyson, was developed by his family and opened in May of 1992.

The 137 acre property is marked by hills, forests, and streams, and has served golfers in a semi-private capacity. The David Moote design stretches out over 6185 yards and the facility also includes a full practice area.

GolfNorth President Shawn Evans sees a great opportunity for existing and future members of The Oaks of St. George Golf Club, “Just up the highway in Kitchener-Waterloo, there are a half dozen additional courses, so there are many opportunities for golfers to use their reciprocal playing privileges.”

Among the 30 courses GolfNorth operates within Canada are others not far from The Oaks of St. George, including Brant Valley Golf Club, Burford Golf Club, and Mystic Golf Club.