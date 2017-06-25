GreyHawk Golf Club – A Feel Good Club

“It’s a grow old club”, said Dany Lacombe about the ClubLink GreyHawk Golf Club and its Predator and Talon 18-hole courses at 4999 Boundary Road just off highway 417 in the east end of the City of Ottawa.

The ClubLink Regional Director of Operations for the National Capital & Quebec Region was referring to the ability of golfers to walk both courses even into their later years. Although 128 power carts are always available, many of the club members choose to walk the parkland-style Talon and moorland-style Predator courses.

Originally known as the Boundary Golf Club, the original course began operations in the summer of 1996 and was designed by Camelot Golf & Country Club co-founder Don Noseworthy.

ClubLink Corporation purchased the course in the spring of 1997, re-named it the GreyHawk Golf Club and operated it as a daily fee course until the ClubLink Member Club – Predator course at GreyHawk, designed by Paul Takahashi opened in the summer of 2002.

In a Flagstick Golf Magazine article in 2002, Canadian golf course designer Paul Takahashi talked about his moorland-style Predator golf course with its minimal elevation and wetland areas – “It is a dream to have an open treeless piece of property. It allowed us to bring the flavour of Scotland, the birthplace of golf, back to Canada.”

Upon the opening of the Predator course, the GreyHawk Golf Club was then closed and construction began on the ClubLink member Club – Talon course at GreyHawk, designed by Canadian golf course designer Darrell Huxham.

Eagerly awaited by the GreyHawk members, The Talon course at GreyHawk opened during the summer of 2004, giving its ClubLink members a 36-hole facility. “Eighty percent of the greens are protected by sand and water as well as being elevated and will require precision shot making”, said Dany Lacombe, then Director of Golf at GreyHawk for a Flagstick Golf Magazine article.

Also, new in 2004 were a newly expanded driving range and practice facility featuring a putting green, a chipping green and a practice bunker along with one hundred yards of hitting stations. The practice facility is now home to the GreyHawk Golf Academy.

When asked about the signature holes on each course, Mr. Lacombe named the par 3, 4th and the par 4, 7th on the Predator course.

The par 3, 4th measures between 123 and 183 yards depending on the chosen tees and players are greeted by a multi-tiered green protected by bunkers and requiring a tee shot over water.

The par 4, 7th hole is a dogleg right measuring between 281 and 429 yards. Water comes into play off the tee and a grove of trees on the right side as well as the trees lining the out of bounds down the left side come into play all too often. Once the expansive fairway is negotiated, players face a shot to a deep and sloped green.

Mr. Lacombe also named the par 3, 12th and the par 5, 18th as the signature holes on the Talon course.

Once again, a tee shot over water is required on the par 3, 12th hole measuring between 160 and 177 yards. Any tee shot to the left of the green is likely going to find the sand in the massive bunker complex that starts near the edge of the pond and continues to the back of the green.

As golfers approach the tee on the par 5, finishing hole the 18th green and clubhouse are easily seen in the distance. Also visible is the massive pond found along the entire right edge of the somewhat intimidating hole. Although a birdie hole for the better players, good games have been altered by errant shots captured in watery graves.

Although both courses at GreyHawk feature wide open landscapes defined by engaging bunker complexes, wetlands and ponds, the dominating feature players must contend with are the swirling winds found on the courses most days.

Before and after their games of golf, GreyHawk members and their guests can find solace in their 17,000-square foot clubhouse featuring a fully equipped pro shop with major brands, banquet and meeting rooms; locker rooms and their Black Pint Pub. The 1,750-square foot covered patio is also popular with GreyHawk members as they watch players finishing their games on both courses.

When asked about the GreyHawk membership, Mr. Lacombe enthusiastically responded – “We have a laid-back membership and when they invite guests, they won’t feel out of place. It’s also a ‘feel good’ club in the sense that the courses won’t beat you up with their wide fairways and big greens and you generally feel good after your round. We have something for everyone and our participation in various leagues and programs is good. Our intermediate members have no restrictions and our complimentary family twilight is very active with spouses, children and grandchildren under the age of 15 of full golf members allowed to utilize the golf course one hour after the start of twilight at no charge. Our members are also very active in playing other ClubLink courses with their ClubLink One Membership – More Golf memberships.

We care about our members. Our mandate is to make players play better and we have introduced our Walk the Line and Fitness programs as well as free clinics for juniors and couples. We want our members to be healthy, to swing the club better and these lead to them playing better.”

Golf tournaments, weddings, meetings and conferences, celebrations and special events are also welcomed at GreyHawk Golf Club.

Fairway Facts

Ownership

ClubLink Corporation

Director of Operations

Dany Lacombe

Head Golf Professional

Scott Mikkelsen

Assistant Professionals

Thiha Gyi

Greg Smith

Teaching Professionals

Mike Kennedy

Dan Patry

Golf Course Superintendent

Chris Brown

Course Yardage / Rating / Slope

Predator Course

Black – 6924/72.5/125

Blue – 6587/71.0/123

Blue/White – 6151/69.2/121

White – 5910/67.6/113

Green – 545765.7/107

Red – 5044/64.0/102

Ladies

White – 5910/73.1/121

Green – 5457/70.8/115

Red – 5044/68.5/109

Talon Course

Black – 7069/ 73.4/133

Blue – 6773/72.0/129

Blue/White – 6370/69.5/123

White – 6126/68.7/120

Green – 5694/66.8/115

Red – 5364/65.4/109

Ladies

White – 6126/74.5/128

Green – 5694/72.1/124

Red – 5364/70.2/117

Average Hole Lengths (Blue Tees)

Predator

Par 3’s – 194

Par 4’s – 389

Par 5’s – 501

Talon

Par 3’s – 192

Par 4’s – 395

Par 5’s – 530

GreyHawk Golf Club

4999 Boundary Road

Cumberland, Ontario, K4B 1P5

613-822-1454

www.greyhawk.clublink.ca

