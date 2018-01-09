4th Generation Mack Daddy Wedges On Way From Callaway

They have already been used on TOUR for wins by Sergio Garcia and Branden Grace, now Callaway Golf has announced that consumers will be able to buy the Mack Daddy 4 wedges at retail starting January 26th.

Once again, renowned lead Callaway Chief Designer Roger Cleveland is primarily responsible for their creation.

“I personally worked with dozens of tour pros to get every curve, line, and nuance just right,” says Cleveland. “The leading edge has a tighter radius to promote pure contact on tight lies, exactly the way tour pros like it.”

The key component to this new variation of the Mack Daddy wedges is a face feature that the company is calling a “Groove-in-Groove” technology to promote more friction and resulting spin.

“Saw-cut horizontal mill grooves with micro-positive face texture, creates 84 contact points from the top to bottom for more spin,” he also claims.

The face configuration also includes an extra groove near the leading edge for an additional bit of control on shots struck there. This is particularly important for short pitches and chips that don’t normally see the ball access the higher parts of the club face.

Loft and Bounce Combinations

The latest Mack Daddy wedges will also include the greatest number of bounce and loft configurations ever offered on a Callaway wedge. Lofts start at 48 degrees and run to 64 degrees. For additional fitting there are four Grind options, the C, S, W, and a new X offering with a narrow, high-bounce sole.

Completing the look on the 8620 carbon steel heads will be the choice of a Platinum Chrome or Matte Black finish.

On top of being used by Garcia and Grace, Callaway staffers like Xander Schauffele, Henrik Stenson, Wesley Bryan, Daniel Berger, Si Woo Kim, and Adam Hadwin already have them in play.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.