adidas Golf Crosses Over With Latest Golf Collection

Anoraks, hoodies, joggers and fashion-forward Henley’s. Not the traditional softgoods announcement you’d expect from one of golf’s biggest apparel companies (Confession: I had to Google what an Anorak was). Yet that’s just what adidas Golf dropped on Tuesday, joining Nike and other notable golf apparel companies in the often polarizing ‘golf lifestyle’ category.

adidas understands the need for golfers to have a clothing option that offers flexibility and style, ie. your boss doesn’t need to know that you’re already dressed for your 3pm tee time.

adidas Golf creative director, Dylan Moore, cites design cues gleaned from consumers as a point of inspiration and notes that golfers today are a busy bunch “…Like everyone else, golfers live in a complex, busy world with many diverse interests. They expect more from less and demand performance out of what they wear. adicross provides it all; performance, comfort and versatility.”

And don’t let the adicross apparel stylings fool you, there is a lot of tech found in those urban-inspired designs:

No-show technology: This sweat-wicking material found in the Henley, t-shirt and polo helps negate that old golfer tradition: poorly placed sweat stains.

This sweat-wicking material found in the Henley, t-shirt and polo helps negate that old golfer tradition: poorly placed sweat stains. Nylon-spandex blend: This thigh-friendly fabric offers up durable and comfortable materials in the short and five-pocket pant. Giving you the confidence you need to squat down and read your putt, without the fear of falling over (we’ve all been there).

This thigh-friendly fabric offers up durable and comfortable materials in the short and five-pocket pant. Giving you the confidence you need to squat down and read your putt, without the fear of falling over (we’ve all been there). Primeknit: This is an Adidas proprietary material found in the Icon Polo and jacket, giving you a comfortable fit, plenty of stretch and a premium feel. No more sucking in that gut when making the healthy choice of a Snickers at the halfway house.

As a bonus – adidas will also offer a great-looking new set of comfy spikeless kicks, the adicross Bounce.

“The adicross Bounce features an ergonomic fit, offset wrapped saddle with multiple eyelet rows for customizable lacing, and a non-marking adiwear™ rubber spikeless outsole that features 181 strategically-placed lugs for optimal grip that are green-friendly.”

Even though the gear is course-ready, you won’t see staff pros showing up for their Thursday tee-times in the adicross apparel line, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot of love for idea…

“adicross is the lifestyle brand that golfers everywhere have been waiting for,” said world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. “This is something that I’ll wear when I’m traveling to a tournament, practicing at home, or even headed to the gym. It’s just a cool look that I’m really excited about; especially since it’s so versatile being something you can wear on and off the course.”

The adicross lineup will be available at select local retailers on February 1, 2018, and while the new adicross line may not find its way into your Sunday game rotation, it looks like a great option for those grind sessions at the driving range or that quick afternoon 9 while you avoid cleaning out the garage.

