Product Watch: adidas Tour360 XT-SL Shoes

The popular Tour360 shoe franchise is now a decade old and this is the first spikeless iteration.

Fans of the models have been waiting for a design like this for some time and the reaction to it has been appropriately positive.

The XT comes from the “X-Traction” outsole that provides grip in various directions throughout the golf swing.

BOOST, the key cushioning technology used by adidas is present and pushes energy back into the foot with each step.

Our testing found this version to offer a lot of traction while the lower weight was highly noticeable. It would make a great shot for those days when you want to walk 36 holes.

Comfortable; stable – a winner for 2019.

