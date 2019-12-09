Product Watch: Two New ASICS Golf Shoes Have Arrived For North American Market

The fruits of a partnership announced last July between shoe brand ASICS and Srixon®/Cleveland® Golf/XXIO® has finally arrived.

The company revealed today that two models of ASICS golf shoes, the GEL-COURSE GlideTM and GEL-COURSE DuoTM BOA are now available in North America.

“I’m excited to introduce ASICS golf footwear into the U.S. golf market with the GEL-COURSE GlideTM and GEL COURSE DuoTM BOA models,” said Mike Powell, President of Sales and Marketing at Srixon/Cleveland Golf/XXIO. “ASICS is a huge global sports brand and widely recognized as the leader in performance footwear. They have a rich heritage of innovation and product quality, and align with our values as a company. These two models will appeal to golfers that enjoy an active and healthy outdoor lifestyle and love the performance and comfort that ASICS is famous for.”

ASICS golf shoes have been sold in parts of the globe for many years with the Japanese-based footwear company dating back to 1949 (Oniksuto Company). They hold a strong position in the running shoe segment. Their partnership with Srixon/Cleveland Golf/XXIO allows them to get their product into the North American market through the network of a well-established hard goods brand.

Features

The two new models share common features with the Duo models highlighted by the BOA lacing system for easy adjustments in fitting and a seven spike system. The Glide model is keyed in on the more casual player with a spikeless sole and standard laces to make them wearable on and off the golf course.

Each has a lightweight frame and uses mesh to account for flexibility during the swing and while walking. Various features help secure the foot in the upper with extra padding to adapt to the needs of the golfer.

The GEL-COURSE Duo Boa model is initially offered in men’s sizing in three different colour combinations: Black/Gunmetal, White/Peacoat, and Peacoat/Pure Silver.

Both men and women can enjoy the Glide model with the women coming in two colour options – Metropolis/White and Orchid/White, and the men’s coming in four: Black/Silver, White/Polar Shade, Polar Shade/Black, and ASICS Blue/White.

These two models are available at authorized golf shops and golf specialty retailers across North America, as well as online at Srixon.com/ASICS beginning today.