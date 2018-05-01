Ben Hogan Extends Iron Line-Up With New Finish

The Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company keeps growing their product lines. Originally introduced in 2015, the Ft. Worth Irons from the company will now be offered in a new finish as an extension of the product line.

The Fort Worth BLACK irons offer all the features of the original clubs but with slight alterations in the progressive weighting, the sole shape, and most notably, a Diamond Black Metal (DMB) coating.

The company claims the DBM coating is not just a cosmetic finish but “has been developed for resilience and endurance and is seven times more durable than nickel chrome.”

The finish also helps reduce glare in bright sunshine and provides more contract with the golf ball at address.

“The new Ft. Worth BLACK Irons live up to their iconic name. They are a classic, striking iron that out-performs any other forged blade on the market and they are flat out stunning,” commented Scott White, CEO & President, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company.

The new progressive weighting system helps to provide more trajectory separation between the irons with a higher flight promoted in the long irons and a more penetrating launch in the short irons.

The 4-PW offers lofts in 22 degrees to 46 degrees through the progression of the set, all at a four degree separation between clubs.

Customization for shafts, length, lie, loft, and grips is offered directly from the company.