Bob Vokey Gives Insight On Titleist SM6 Wedges (Video)

There is nothing like spending some time with Titleist’s Bob Vokey. The Montreal-area native is considered a genius in the golf business and is highly respected for his insight on golf club design – work borne from his interaction with many, many touring professionals through the years.

Set to be inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame this year, we spent some time with Vokey at the PGA Show in Orlando this past January. We discussed the very popular Titleist SM6 wedge design that was introduced in 2016 and continues to shine, both at retail and on professional tours.