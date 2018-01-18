Bridgestone Golf Signs Multi-Year Endorsement Deal with Lexi Thompson

Bridgestone Golf has signed LPGA Tour superstar Lexi Thompson to a multi-year agreement to exclusively play and promote its high-performance golf balls.

The 22-year-old is currently using Bridgestone’s TOUR B X ball. Thompson, who has captured eight LPGA Tour titles, one Major Championship and the 2017 Race to the CME Globe, had been playing the company’s B330-S for the past two seasons in a non-endorser capacity.

As part of the agreement, Thompson will be featured in marketing and promotional initiatives where her influence will be used to encourage golfers of all skill levels to play the best ball for their unique games.

“I’ve used Bridgestone for years and the new TOUR B product is shockingly good,” said Thompson. “It gives me tremendous distance off the tee without sacrificing any performance around the green. What’s more, I feel confident hitting any type of shot the situation calls for.”

“One of the most promising stars in professional golf, Lexi is an excellent addition to our large and growing stable of influential ambassadors,” says Angel Ilagan, Bridgestone Golf President and CEO. “We are seeing more-and-more world class players switching to our products because they provide superior performance over all competitors.”

Bridgestone’s professional staff includes 14-time major championship winner Tiger Woods, FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker, Olympics bronze medalist Matt Kuchar, Masters winner Fred Couples, rising star Bryson DeChambeau and more.