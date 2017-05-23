Product Watch: Callaway Expands EPIC Family Of Products With Irons and Hybrids

With the strong response to the EPIC woods it comes to little surprise that Callaway Golf is adding irons and hybrids to the product line.

The company revealed today that Epic Irons, Epic Pro Irons, and Epic Hybrids will all be available at retail on June 16th.

It appears they are not your basic product additions (Disclaimer – we have yet to hit them so we cannot attest to their performance). Word is that limitations were ignored when it came to design and potential retail price, in favour of presenting the best product possible.

According to the company CEO Chip Brewer guided Callaway’s Head of Research & Development, Dr. Alan Hocknell, to create his “dream iron”. He did not put any constraints on him for design time, materials, or cost. The results? The latest EPIC products.

All three products utilize myriad of advanced technologies and materials to help the golfer achieve more optimal results, both on and off-centre.

Be prepared to dig into you wallet though, these kind of efforts come with a price tag.

Irons will come in at (USD) $250 per club and the hybrid (available in 2H-5H) will retail at around (USD) $280.

More details on the new products in this video from Callaway Golf.