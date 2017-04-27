Callaway Customs Takes Colourful Approach To EPIC Drivers

They are already one of the more talked about drivers this Spring (yes, Callaway has thrown a lot into their marketing efforts) and now golfers interested in the EPIC drivers can customize the look of a new one.

The company has added the EPIC GBB and EPIC SUBZERO drivers to their Callaway Customs program. It allows the user to choose among 8 colours and 64 colour combinations to personalize their driver. The colour combination possibilities comes from the use of two paintfill zones – the overall head colour and an accent on the sole of the club.

Each club is shipped with a special Callaway Customs headcover.

Also now part of the Callaway Customs program are the Mack Daddy Forged wedges, golf balls, a belt, and various hats.