Product Watch: Cleveland CBX 2 Wedges

Until a short few years ago most golf wedges on the market carried designs more suited to the most skilled players in golf. Fortunately that began to change, giving way to models that could aid the “emerging” player – one who might not practice as much or possess the talents of a low handicap player. They still want to get the most from their game, so they have needs.

Enter models like the original Cleveland CBX wedges, and now, the CBX 2, which hits shelves on August 30th.

In the CBX 2 you get some of the latest features the company uses in all their wedges, but in a design that addresses the most common issues of the average player, one who normally looks to a cavity back design in their irons.

“The short game is critical to playing your best golf, and playing wedges designed for your game – and the shots you like to hit – is key,” said Brian Schielke, Marketing Director at Cleveland Golf. “That’s why Cleveland CBX 2 wedges were created. They make the short game easier and more forgiving for the majority of golfers out there playing game-improvement equipment.”

A closer look at the CBX 2 reveal a cavity back design with a hollow area near the heel and extra mass near the toe. This helps stabilize the head and provide a better feel across a larger area of the face. That feel gets extra enhancement from the use of a Gelback TPU insert to reduce even more vibrations caused by a miss-hit.

As the clubs progress in loft a different sole grind is used in each club to help address their most common use and typical lie. The V-Shaped Sole grind is offered in 46°-52° lofts. Meanwhile, the S-Shaped Sole grind is offered in 54° and 56° lofts, while the C-Shaped Sole grind is offered in 58° and 60° lofts.

There are left and right hand options for both men and women.