Frontline Putters Moving Cleveland Golf Putters Forward

They call it “radical” but I’ll pass on the hyperbole and settle with “in opposition to current trends.”

Cleveland Golf is building on their 2135 putter family with new models that feature mass pushed forward in the head, unlike many designs in recent years that put the emphasis on rearward weighting.

Cleveland designers have taken a different tack with the “Frontline” putters, choosing to eschew radical moment of inertia rates for a more balanced design approach that utilizes heavy tungsten weights (two) in the face of the putter.

“We are very excited about Frontline because it is a completely new approach to putter design,” said Jacob Lambeth, Research and Development Engineer at Cleveland Golf. “By pairing an extreme center of gravity with an improved speed optimized face, we’ve designed a putter that uniquely maximizes directional and speed consistency. Combined with slick black cosmetics, great shapes and hosel options for different stroke types, Frontline really is the whole package.”

The company asserts that most high MOI designs place the centre of gravity back too far in the heads, compromising accuracy, so they took a different approach, using 47.3 grams of Tungsten weighting. This moves the CG directly behind the clubface, closer to the impact area with the golf ball.

The face is matched with an insert intended to normalize the result of impacts across a wide area.

The Frontline family will be offered in a blade (4.0 Blade), and three mallets (Elevado, Cero, and Iso) in two different hosel options: single bend and slant neck.





Frontline launches in North America for under (USD) $200 per putter (blade priced slightly less than the mallets) on Sept. 13, 2019.