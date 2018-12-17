Etonic Golf Engages John Daly As Brand Ambassador

A venerable shoe brand with long golf ties will look to a highly visible major champion to push their company into a new era.

Those who caught the PNC Father/Son Challenge over the weekend may have noted the runner-up team of John Daly and “Little” Daly featured the youngster sporting a flat-brimmed Etonic hat. Those with experience in the sport were likely wondering why a fifteen-year-old was wearing a cap from a brand they may not have heard from in a while. Well, here is your answer.

Etonic, who has been in the shoe business since 1876, with a first jump into the golf shoe market in 1945, has reached an agreement with John Daly (the older version) to endorse their products. The company revealed last week that they have entered into a long-term deal for the two-time major champion to play and promote its line of products.

In the late 1990’s (before Little John Daly was born) Etonic ranked as high as #2 in the golf shoe market. Through the years they have had many ebbs and flows under various ownership structures. They are hoping for the brand to rise again, and part of that strategy starts with an endorsement for their new products.

The company reports that Daly will wear the Etonic Stabilizer shoe model, rolling out a quote from their new front man citing the “comfort and performance” as the reason he is with the storied brand.

“We’re excited to welcome John to the team,” stated John Holst, VP of sales for Etonic Golf. “He’s been winning golf tournaments at the highest possible level for years, so to have him select Etonic over our competitors is quite the honor.”

Daly, 52, had three top ten finishes on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2018 and won the Insperity Invitational on that circuit in 2017. He is best known for his wins at the 1991 PGA Championship and The Open in 1995.

With affordability as their main mantra Etonic says they will expand their product lines in 2019 with a focus on shoes, apparel, and gloves.