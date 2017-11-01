Ever Wanted To Re-Grip A Golf Club? Here’s How (Video)

There are always a few minor mysteries in golf, and one for some is just how to go about re-gripping a golf club.

Whether you just want to know the technical details of it and try it for yourself, a new video by talented club maker Ryan Barath gives you the insight you need.

Barath, based in Hamilton, Ontario, formerly used his club crafting talents to handle builds at one of the premier shops/studios in Canada but is now on to other ventures. Even so, he keeps his hand in the art and wants to share his knowledge with others through a new YouTube channel you can find at this link. This is the first video to drop on his channel.