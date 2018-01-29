First Look – TaylorMade Golf 2018 Project (a) and Project (s) Golf Balls

TaylorMade Golf has officially unveiled their new version of their Project (a) Golf Ball and released the brand new Project (s) Golf Ball.

Both considered value golf balls, they bring some features of more premium balls into a more affordable package.

We chatted with TaylorMade Director of Golf Ball Research & Development, Eric Loper, about the new products at the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show. (See video below)

The new Project (a) lands at retail in Canada on February 16th at a $44.99 MSRP while the Project (s) arrived on April 1st with a $29.99 MSRP. The Project (a) is offered in both gloss white and yellow while the Project (s) comes in gloss white, matte orange, and matte yellow.