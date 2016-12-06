First Look: TaylorMade Launches 2017 Products Including M1 and M2 Metalwoods

West Palm Beach, Florida – At an event here in south Florida, TaylorMade Golf unveiled their 2017 product lines to a gathering of staff, professional advisory staff, and media members.

CEO David Abeles led the presentation as he stood on the stage and filled out a 2017 TaylorMade staff bag with the latest products in a wide variety of categories over the course of two hours. It kicked off with the new TaylorMade TP5 and TP5X golf balls and ascended to the M1 and M2 metalwood families.

We’ll share more details in the coming days about a number of products, most of which we will be testing here in Florida. Clearly though, all eyes are new metalwoods with TaylorMade being market leader in that category.

As CEO David Abeles noted concerning their M1 and M2 metalwood franchises, they are keeping the name but making the product even better.

Once again the focus of the advancements is in the materials, but also in the geometry of the club shapes, the ability to better tune the club to the individual golfer, and a higher level of stability and forgiveness.

M1 Driver, Fairways & Rescues

A lighter titanium and 43% more carbon composite highlight the new M1 driver. That along with a new structure allow re-distribution of mass to create a larger footprint for a higher resistance to twisting. It also allowed the weight tracks to have more moveable mass over an extended track system for a wider range of centre of gravity adjustments. The result is the ability to better customize the club for the strike pattern and shot shape of each golfer.

“Performance is the genesis of everything we do, and through the use of multi-material construction with the original M1, we were able to elevate performance to a level that captured the attention of golfers around the world,” said Brian Bazzel, Senior Director of Product Creation for Metalwoods. “Our mission continues in 2017 by advancing the use of exotic materials with new, intelligent shapes to once again deliver industry-leading performance. The M1 is our flagship driver designed and engineered to give all golfers the ability to further personalize their driver to maximize their game.”

In addition to the standard 460cc model, a new 440cc model has been added to the M Family. The smaller head has a deeper face and 30 grams of moveable weight.

Each model features a 4 degree adjustable loft sleeve with three new stock premium shafts – the Fujikura XLR8 Pro 56 (hi-launch), MRC Kuro Kage Silver Dual Core TiNi 60 (mid) and Project X HZRDUS Yellow 65 (low). There are more than 30 other premium shafts offered with no up-charge.

The M1 drivers will come to market on January 27, 2017 with a suggested retail of $649.99 Canadian. Loft options for the M1 460 include 8.5°,9.5°, 10.5° & 12° in right hand and 9.5° and 10.5° lofts in left hand. The RH-only 440 model will come in 8.5°, 9.5° & 10.5° loft options.

Complementary fairway and rescues in the M1 family also feature new technology updates, like the drivers, to offer more forgiveness and range of customization for a better fit.

They also have a January 27th release date. Fairways (15, 17, and 19 degree models in right hand and 15 and 19 degree lofts in left hand), will retail at #399.99 Canadian. Rescues (17, 19, 21, 24 in right hand with 19 and 21 degree options in left) ring in at $299.99

M2 Drivers, Fairways, and Rescues

The M2 family of metalwoods has been a welcome surprise for TaylorMade and despite the success of the current model, much work was put into making the new versions even more beneficial to the golfer. Like the M1, the design team tackled the geometry and materials formula in these clubs to bump up the forgiveness and help the golfer gain, and retain, ball speed.

New material configurations allowed that club’s overall footprint and the club face to be larger – to increase the effective hitting area.

The result is a clubhead that brings with it a moment of inertia of over 5,000 g-cm2 without much compromise.

It also comes in a “D-Type” model offering more than 12 yards of draw bias, according to the company.

“In 2016, golfers of all abilities discovered what the multi-material M2 could deliver,” said Brian Bazzel, Senior Director of Product Creation for Metalwoods. “In 2017, they will find an even more forgiving and more explosive M2 lineup, break-through performance unlocked by the use of new material formulations and clever geometric shaping.”

Like the M1, the M2 driver sports a 4 degree, 12 position sleeve and is available January 27th at $529.99 (Canadian). Loft options are 9.5°, 10.5° & 12°in right hand and 9.5° and 10.5° lofts in left hand.

The M2 Fairways ($329.99) and M2 hybrids ($249.99) also have features in line with the M2 driver. Fairways come in 15° (3), 16.5° (3HL) & 18° (5), 21° (5HL) and 24° (7HL) loft options, while LH models will be offered in 15°, 16.5° & 18° lofts. The M2 Rescue will be offered in 19° (3), 22° (4), 25° (5) and 28° (6) lofts while LH models will be offered in 19°, 22° and 25° lofts.

–

Watch for more on these products in coming days as we get some hands-on experience with them.

