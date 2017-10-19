Flagstick.com Podcast – Dr. Erik Henrikson of PING on Club Fitting Advancements

When you peel back the commercial appeal of golf clubs, you find the essence of them, the science. While not always front of mind for consumers, it is the work of great minds behind the scenes that make new golf technology effective and applicable for the every day golfer.

One of these brilliant people is Dr. Erik Henrikson of PING. A trained Aerospace engineer, we recently sat down with Henrikson to discuss some of his work in the laboratories of PING, projects with other key industry people, and how this all might be important in helping golfers enjoy the game more, and enhancing their score.

Enjoy the conversation which took place at PING Canada in September. Thanks to Dave Wilson and the staff there for the opportunity.

Dr. Erik Henrikson, PING, Innovation and Fitting Science Manager at PING