For years FootJoy has been delivering quality golf shoes in the marketplace. For the everyday golfer, where comfort is a priority, their Contour family of shoes has been among their biggest sellers.

For 2017 the company decided to keep that train rolling, with upgrades that have created a new shoe model, the Contour Fit.

At the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show we caught up with FootJoy’s Director of Footwear Product Management, to discuss the features of the new shoe.