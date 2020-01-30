Product Watch: Rickie Fowler Lends A Hand For Latest TaylorMade TP5 pix Ball Design

As we stand and chat in his golf ball laboratory at TaylorMade Golf’s headquarters in Carlsbad, California, golf ball guru Michael Fox makes one thing very clear – the involvement of Rickie Fowler in their latest TP5 pix golf ball design was more than lip service. The 5-time PGA TOUR winner is not only insightful from a player’s stand point, but he is creative.

“A lot of concepts, a lot of back and forth,” says Fox of the work with Fowler, not only one of the most popular figures in golf but well-known for his style. “It truly was a collaboration. Our designers, his input. It really was a great process.”

That work flow took nearly a year. They wanted to get it right.

When Fowler came over to the company to play their TP5x golf ball, the plan from the start was to get him into the high-visibility pix model of the ball. Unfortunately there was one issue with the 1st generation ball that features a dozen multi-colour graphics over the surface – there was no room for the line that Fowler prefers to play on his golf ball.

2020 TP5 & TP5x pix ball

The new pix ball solves that with re-engineered placement of the graphics to provide what they are calling “Clearpath” – creating a natural lane on the centre of the ball where a player can mark an alignment line.

On top of the new configuration, the graphics themselves reflect a shape and colouring favoured by Fowler, a nod to Oklahoma State where he attended college.

Under the graphics remains the premier TP5 and TP5x, the flagship ball of the TaylorMade Golf lineup. The four-layer models feature a large, low compression core along with increasingly stiffer outer laters, capped with a soft, cast urethane cover.

The TP5 and Tp5x pix land on retail shelves on February 28, 2020 and have a suggested retail pricing of $59.99.