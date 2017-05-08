Hot Picks 2017: PING Has You Covered From Tee To Green

PING had a nice showing in our 2017 Hot Picks (May print edition) and the representative clubs from the company covered the gamut, from tee to green.

As always the highly engineered products put emphasis on both performance improvements and proper fitting for the individual golfer.

Here are four that made the cut for 2017:

PING G Le Driver

Designed specifically for women who have lower clubhead speeds, every feature about this club, and the fairways, irons, and putter to match, are all about ease of use. It has all the advantages of a G driver, with the inclusion of higher lofts and a lighter overall weight. It can be fully customized to suit the player so they can get the most out of their game.

PING Glide 2.0 Wedges

Available in 16 different loft/bounce configurations in both left and right hand, the Glide 2.0 extend the capabilities of the original Glide models. A new groove configuration helps to increase ball spin. What stands out with them is the refined shapes that instill confidence at address, whether that is a straighter leading edge on the stronger lofts or more radius on the leading edge of the high lofted models.

PING Sigma G Putters

The Sigma G family offers a very wide range of models to suit the preference and fitting needs of many players, all matched with the use of elastomer and milled aluminum across the entire face for responsiveness, no matter where you strike the ball. That also leads to more consistent ball speeds for any length of putt.

PING i200 Irons

Golfers of just about every level of ability will find some feature of the i200 irons that appeals to them. Much more compact than their predecessor, they also have dropped a lot of mass in the sole area. It makes them more visually appealing but also more versatile in a variety of lies. At the same time the sole shape works effectively through the turf and a thinly constructed face delivers plenty of ball speed.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.